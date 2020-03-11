Election Day in Iowa: What to know as polls open

Polls are open in Iowa from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. For live election results, text VOTE to 515-457-1026 or visit WeAreIowa.com/Elections.

IOWA, USA — Polls in Iowa close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. If you are in line at that time, you will still be allowed to vote. For more information on voting in Iowa, click here.

Complete election results will be available at this link or by texting VOTE to 515-457-1026.

Election Day is here.

The 2020 election has shattered early voting records, but there are still plenty of people who have yet to cast their ballot.

For those voting in person in Iowa, polls are open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. If you're already in line when 9 p.m. hits, you'll still be able to cast your vote.

If you've already sent in an absentee ballot, you can track it on the Secretary of State's Office website. As long as it was turned into the mail or a drop box by Monday, Nov. 2, your absentee ballot will still count if it's received after Election Day.

If you requested an absentee ballot but are choosing to vote in person instead you can, but you must surrender that ballot at your polling place.

To locate your polling place, click here.

Keep in mind: because of the massive amounts of mail-in voting throughout this election, it's very likely that results will not be final on election night. In other words, don't be surprised if there aren't any definitive results on Nov. 3.

NOTE: All results are unofficial until the Iowa Secretary of State certifies them as official.

Absentee ballots turned into the mail or a drop box by Nov. 2 can be counted as long county auditors receive them by noon on Nov. 9.