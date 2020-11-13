Lucas County forced to recount ballots as 2nd Congressional District race still too close to call

Lucas County joins Jasper County in a county-wide recount and audit after an error was found in election night results.

LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — There is still no definitive winner between Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the 2nd Congressional District, which remains one of the closest races in the country.

The Russell Precinct in Lucas County did not report results on election night.

16 different poll workers were machine recounting the 4,648 ballots on Thursday.

Lucas County residents said they have no problem at all with a recount.

"I believe Rita Hart has the right to a recount just as much as Donald Trump has the right to call for a recount," said Andrew Brink.

301 ballots were recounted in Russell Precinct and the recount could tip the balance of who goes to Congress.