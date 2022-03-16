Dozens in Ankeny miss state's new cutoff for absentee ballots

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said his office received 47 absentee ballot requests a day after the deadline set by 2021 election reform legislation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa law passed last year seems to be catching some voters off guard ahead of a special election in Ankeny.

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said his office received 47 absentee ballot requests Tuesday, the day after the deadline. Absentee ballot requests now must be filed 15 days before an election. Previously, that number was 11.

For anyone who missed the deadline, which will fill a city council seat, Fitzgerald said there are still a few options.

"They can come down to our office at 120 Second Ave. in downtown Des Moines between 8 [a.m.] and 5 [p.m.] Monday through Friday, and cast their ballot, or they go to their polling site on Election Day," he said.

Ankeny voters can find a list of polling locations here.

There will also be special elections in Clive and Mitchellville later this month. Information about all three elections, including sample ballots and polling locations, is available here.