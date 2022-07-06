For the 1st time since 1991, Polk County will have a new lead attorney

Here's who is running to replace longtime Polk County Attorney John Sarcone.

For the first time since the early 1990s, Polk County will soon have a new chief law enforcement officer.

For the first time since the early 1990s, Polk County will soon have a new chief law enforcement officer.

After a series of controversial prosecutions by the Polk County Attorney's office following the protests in the summer of 2020, including that of Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, the position's power of discretion to pursue or not pursue cases became a large part of the 2022 Democratic primary.

Longtime county attorney John Sarcone, a Democrat, was first elected in 1990 but is not seeking a ninth term.

Three Democrats are running in the 2022 primary: Kimberly Graham, Laura Roan and Kevin McCarthy.

Allan Richards is the only registered Republican running for this office.

Kimberly Graham

Kimberly Graham is a defense attorney who previously ran for Iowa's U.S. Senate and serves as a member of the NAACP Legal Redress Committee.

Graham campaigned on prioritizing the prosecution of violent crimes like gun violence, homicide and sexual assault over lower-level nonviolent offenses, as well as treating drug addiction and mental health problems as a public health issue. She has also said she will refuse to charge people with low-level marijuana possession or prosecute those seeking or providing abortions.

If elected Polk County Attorney, my office will not be prosecuting people for having an abortion. Nor will we be prosecuting doctors or nurses for performing an abortion. pic.twitter.com/ABVlnyueaB — Kimberly Graham for Polk County Attorney (@KimberlyforIowa) January 14, 2022

As part of her goal to end racial and income disparities in prosecution in Polk County, Graham also promised to stop requesting cash bail for nonviolent, low-level offenses.

Graham has focused her platform on the power the Polk County Attorney has over their office's practices. Her proposed practices include halting trial penalties and not pushing children to adult courts, in addition to exercising prosecutorial discretion.

Laura Roan

Laura Roan is currently an Assistant Polk County Attorney under Sarcone and a board member of the Iowa Lawyers Assistance Program.

Roan campaigned on keeping guns out of the hands of people like felons and domestic abusers. She also promised to create a special victims unit to handle sexual assault, human trafficking and child neglect crimes.

Unlike Graham, Roan said she will continue prosecuting low-level marijuana possession.

Here is my view on low-level/recreational marijuana pic.twitter.com/MPgy8HIoq7 — Laura Roan for Polk County Attorney (@RoanforPolkAtty) May 16, 2022

Roan's campaign has focused on her level of experience in law — in addition to her current position, she was previously assistant Iowa attorney general.

She also proposed hiring a crime data analyst to collect data and metrics on crime and prosecution in Polk County.

Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy is an attorney and long-time politician who served as a representative in the Iowa House (District 67, District 33).

McCarthy campaigned on creating an anti-bullying unit that will work with Iowa schools to reduce bullying, as well as various other specialized units for things like worker exploitation and human trafficking.

McCarthy previously served as the first assistant attorney general for Iowa, the majority leader of the Iowa House and the minority leader of the Iowa House. He received endorsements from some of his prominent former colleagues, including long-time Iowa House Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad.

I am so incredibly thankful to have the support of @akoabdulsamad as my campaign co-chair for #PolkCountyAttorney. Your dedication to communities around Polk County is so appreciated. I look forward to working together as we make our county THE place to be in Iowa. #PolkCounty pic.twitter.com/vsSc9abWhq — McCarthyPolkCounty (@McCarthyPolkCo) May 2, 2022