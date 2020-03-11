Polk County Democrats go door-to-door on the eve of the election

“The biggest thing they can help with is tracking down absentee ballots who haven’t been mailed yet and haven’t been turned in," said executive director Judy Downs.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Democrats let Local 5 go behind the scenes with them as they went door-to-door to voters who have requested a ballot pickup or who have an outstanding ballot.

“We’re making sure either they’ve mailed it or vote in person," said Lori Myers, a volunteer.

This year, the Polk County Democrats have had the most volunteers for an election than ever before.

“The biggest thing they can help with is tracking down absentee ballots who haven’t been mailed yet and haven’t been turned in," said Polk County Democrats Executive Director Judy Downs.

"It’s too late to mail, so we’ll pick them up for you.”

Viewers tell Local 5 that Polk County Republicans went door-to-door over the summer.