Mike Bousselot beats Andrea Phillips in House District 37 special election

“I am honored. I am humbled. I am beyond thrilled to be the newly elected representative for Iowa House District 37. I have pledged to be a representative that listens. Someone who hears from my community and takes action on the issues they care most about. I am prepared to fight tooth and nail for policies that will keep our community safe, your freedoms protected and our economy thriving.



“I have big shoes to fill. John Landon was a great man with a servant's heart and an unmatched level of dedication. I will follow in his footsteps as I head to Des Moines to be a principled leader for the community he loved so deeply.



”I could not have done this without the support of my wife, family, friends, and community. This has been the most humbling experience of my life. We truly live in the greatest state in the greatest nation in the world. Now, I’m eager to get to work!”