What's on the ballot for 2022 primaries in Iowa?

Here's why all those down-ballot elections matter. Plus, where you can find a sample ballot for your voting precinct.

Example video title will go here for this video

IOWA, USA — Primary elections in Iowa are Tuesday, June 7. Your polling location and district may have changed since the last time you voted, and ballots can be complicated.

Polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m on June 7. Completed, mailed ballots must be in to election officers by 8 p.m.

Here's a look at what offices the two parties are selecting primary candidates for in this election, and where you can find your sample ballots.

There are two federal elections on the primary ballot this time around: Republican and Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate (statewide) and Republican candidates for the 3rd Congressional District.

You must be registered to a specific political party to vote in the primary, but you can switch parties before the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

There are seven statewide offices for the general election, but two — secretary of state and auditor of state — have contested primaries this year.

Statewide offices

Governor The governor is the chief executive of the state, responsible for enforcing its laws, signing into law or vetoing bills from the state legislature and managing its executive agencies. Iowa's governor also has the power to convene the state legislature and pardon people.

Secretary of State The secretary of state maintains a service center for businesses, serves on a variety of state boards commissions and is also the state commissioner of elections who oversees all 99 county auditors and maintains the integrity of Iowa's elections. On June 7, Democrats Joel Miller and Eric Van Lancker are seeking their party's nomination. Incumbent Paul Pate is a Republican.

Auditor The state auditor runs the annual audit of all state books, records and accounts to ensure no officials or departments are committing fraud or otherwise mismanaging taxpayer dollars. Additionally, the state auditor can also audit counties, cities, school districts and other governmental subdivisions and serves on a variety of statewide boards and commissions. Democrat incumbent Rob Sand will face either Todd Halbur or Mary Ann Hanusa, who are running in the Republican primary.

Treasurer The state treasurer manages the state government's money through investment. They also oversee a variety of financial programs, including 529 Savings Plans, the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, LIFT and pension investments.

Secretary of Agriculture Iowa's secretary of agriculture manages Iowa's land stewardship, including water quality, and agricultural programs. The office also serves to provide Iowans with information about things like crops, food safety standards and livestock.

Attorney General The attorney general in Iowa is the chief legal officer of the state and manages Iowa's legal business. The office provides legal advice and representation for all the agencies, departments, boards, commissions, officials and institutions that make up Iowa's state government. They also handle criminal prosecutions, consumer protection efforts and protecting civil rights.



Ballots will also have a state representative race, where you may elect either party's candidate to represent your district in the Iowa House. It also may or may not have a state senator race, depending on your district, where you can elect either party's candidate to represent your district in the Iowa Senate.

The Iowa House and Iowa Senate are responsible for creating new laws, repealing old ones and approving budgets for state government.

County offices on the 2022 primary ballot

Board of Supervisors Approves the county budget and makes appointments to various county commissions. Its members also serve on a variety of commissions like the Metro Planning Commission, the Homeless Coordinating Council and the Downtown Community Alliance, which provide funding and regulation for various parts of county life.

County Treasurer Responsible for overseeing taxes, as well as documentation for cars like tags and registration.

County Recorder Responsible for maintaining records like marriage certificates, birth certificates, passports and property records.

County Attorney Serves as a legal advisor for the county and is the chief law enforcement officer. They have the power to decide what cases the county will prosecute and what cases they won't prosecute. The Polk County Attorney's Office oversees a criminal division for criminal cases against people in the county, a civil division for providing legal counsel to elected officials and county departments, and a juvenile division for matters relating to children.



The first step to finding your precinct and polling place is by visiting the Secretary of State's website and entering your address.

Polk County

Once you have your precinct number, go to the Polk County Auditor's website and find the Democratic or Republican sample ballots for your precinct.

Iowa has closed primary elections, which means that to vote within the Democratic or Republican Party you must be registered as a member of the party. You can only vote in one party's primary.

Below is a sample Democratic ballot for the 44th precinct in Polk County.

The races are arranged by what level of government the offices reside in. Each race has its own box on the ballot headed by the title of the office. Below that are instructions on how many candidates you can pick for the election. For this primary election, every race allows you to select only one candidate.

Boone County

Once you have your precinct number, go to the Boone County Auditor's website to find sample ballots for your primary.

Below is a sample Republican ballot from Madrid Ward 1 in Boone County.

The races are arranged by what level of government the offices reside in. Each race has its own box on the ballot headed by the title of the office. Below that are instructions on how many candidates you can pick for the election. For this primary election, every race allows you to select only one candidate.

Story County

Once you have your precinct number, go to the Story County Auditor's website to find the Democratic and Republican primary sample ballots for your district, ward or precinct.

Below is a sample Democratic ballot from the Ames 1 district.

The races are arranged by what level of government the offices reside in. Each race has its own box on the ballot headed by the title of the office. Below that are instructions on how many candidates you can pick for the election. For this primary election, every race allows you to select only one candidate.

Marshall County

Once you have your precinct number, go to the Marshall County Elections website to find the Democratic and Republican sample ballots for your district, ward or precinct.

Below is a sample Republican ballot from the Bangor/Liscomb/Taylor district in Marshall County.

Each race has its own box on the ballot headed by the title of the office. Below that are instructions on how many candidates you can pick for the election. For this primary election, every race allows you to select only one candidate.

Jasper County

Once you have your Jasper County precinct number, visit the county elections website to find the Democratic and Republican sample ballots for your district, ward, or precinct.

Below is a sample Democratic ballot from Clear Creek Independence in Jasper County.

The races are arranged by what level of government the offices reside in. Each race has its own box on the ballot headed by the title of the office. Below that are instructions on how many candidates you can pick for the election. For this primary election, every race allows you to select only one candidate.

Marion County

Once you have your precinct number, visit the Marion County Elections website to find the sample ballot for your precinct.

Below is a Republican sample ballot from Clay in Jasper County.

The races are arranged by what level of government the offices reside in. Each race has its own box on the ballot headed by the title of the office. Below that are instructions on how many candidates you can pick for the election. For this primary election, every race allows you to select only one candidate.

Madison County

Once you have your precinct number, go to the Madison County Elections website and click on their "Sample Ballots" button.

Below is a sample Democratic primary ballot for the City of Macksburg in Madison County.

The races are arranged by what level of government the offices reside in. Each race has its own box on the ballot headed by the title of the office. Below that are instructions on how many candidates you can pick for the election. For this primary election, every race allows you to select only one candidate.

Dallas County

Once you have your precinct number, go to the Dallas County Auditor's website to find the Democratic and Republican sample ballots for Dallas County.

Below is a Republican sample ballot from Adams/Colfax in Dallas County.