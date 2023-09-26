Political expert explains why 2nd GOP debate matters to Iowans

Former President Donald Trump continues to be the leader in the polls, but the second GOP debate could see different leaders emerging to second place.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Seven candidates will take to the stage and participate in the second Republican Presidential Debate on Wednesday.

The attending candidate pool is smaller than ever, and the stakes are only growing.

Here's what you need to know before you tune in.

When is the next debate? Where can I watch?

The second primary Republican debate will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California on Sept. 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. CT.

To watch, viewers can tune in to Fox News, Fox Business Network or Fox's digital streaming platforms, including the Fox website. The Republican National Committee will also livestream the forum on Rumble.

Who has qualified for the second GOP debate?

To qualify for the second primary debate, White House hopefuls had to secure 50,000 donors and 3% in two national polls as well as sign an RNC pledge that promised to support whoever is eventually nominated.

The candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Gov. Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

One candidate who did qualify but won't attend is former President Donald Trump. The current front runner is skipping the debate in favor of meeting with union workers in Michigan.

Trump is polling significantly ahead of the other candidates. While the last debate showed little impact on the polls, some question the impact this next debate will have on campaigns.

What should viewers expect from the debate?

Iowa State political science professor Karen Kedrowski said that this time around, all eyes will be on Haley and Ramaswamy.

"If we have seen anyone increasing in the polls it has been Nikki Haley. So, I don't think Ramaswamy will be quite the target that he was in the first debate, it will be interesting if the opponents are now going to sort of target Haley as the one who seems to be ascendant. Or if they are going to just simply try to distinguish themselves," Kedrowski said.

According to recent FiveThirtyEight polls, Haley is polling third at 6%, with Trump leading at 54.7% and DeSantis in second at 13.9%.

With a significant lead by the former president, some question who could beat Trump as well as why this second debate matters.

"Well, I think it matters in terms of not just who is running for president in 2024, but who is running for president in 2028," Kedrowski said.

Each candidate will continue working to establish themselves throughout the forum. Kedrowski said Iowans should pay attention to the candidates they know less about and those who make mistakes under pressure.