'This is a right': First-time voter casts her ballot in Iowa

A Puerto Rico woman that left her home to pursue a PhD in education cast her first-ever U.S. presidential vote Tuesday.
Tania Lefevre moved to Iowa three years ago.
"This is a right," Lefevre said. "We have a little one, he's four years old and we're trying to teach him that this is your duty as a citizen.
"And we should not take it lightly."
