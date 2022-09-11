Georgia voters will be headed back to the polls on Dec. 6 as some key races are likely headed for a runoff.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Election Day is in the books but in Georgia, there is one more trip to polls with another month of campaigning to go left to go.

The Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is likely headed to a runoff after there was no clear winner on Election Night.

Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State Office said in a tweet, "while county officials are still doing the detailed work on counting the votes, we feel it is safe to say there will be a runoff for the US Senate here in Georgia slated for December 6."

In order to win an election in Georgia one of the candidates must meet the 50% + 1 vote threshold to avoid a runoff and win outright.

When is the Georgia runoff election?

The official date for this year’s runoff election will be Dec. 6.

Early voting must start by Nov. 28, although some counties my start sooner.

You can request an absentee ballot now and the last day to request one is Nov. 25. But those ballots won't be mailed out until Nov. 18.

The Secretary of State’s My Voter website will have hours and locations for polls. Counties will also announce those hours and locations soon.

Who can vote in a runoff election?

Dec. 6 will be the official date for this year's runoff election.

Early voting days will start as soon as Saturday, Nov. 26, depending on whether counties do weekend voting in the early voting period. If not then early voting will begin on Monday, Nov. 28 according to state officials. There will only be one week of the early voting period.

Voters can request an absentee ballot for the Senate runoffs now; those ballots won't be sent out in the mail, though, until after Nov. 18.

Counties should publish the hours and locations soon, but that will also be available on the Secretary of State's My Voter website.

How to vote in a runoff election

Voters can cast an absentee ballot, vote during the early-voting period, or vote in person on election day. Early voting begins next week.

If you requested an absentee or mail-in ballot for the general and you checked the elderly, disabled, or voting from overseas, you should automatically receive a ballot for the runoff.

If not you will need to fill out an absentee ballot application form either online or return it to the county election office by mail, fax, or in person even if you voted absentee in the general election.

Drop boxes will also be available again to submit your ballot.