x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Politics

Former Iowa U.S. Sen. Roger Jepsen has died in Bettendorf

Former U.S. Sen. Roger Jepsen who represented Iowa in the early 1980s has died at a hospice facility in Bettendorf.
Credit: Associated Press
U.S. Vice President George H. Bush swears in Elizabeth Flores Burkhart, a member, and Roger W. Jepsen, as chairman, of the National Credit Union Administration Board, at the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1985 in Washington. Jon Burkhart, Elizabeth's husband and Dee Jepsen, Roger's wife, hold the bibles for their spouses. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Former U.S. Sen. Roger Jepsen who represented Iowa in Washington D.C. in the early 1980s has died. 

The 91-year-old Republican died Friday at a hospice facility in Bettendorf, Iowa. 

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Jepsen served the state well during his single term in the Senate from 1979 to 1985. 

While in Congress, Jepsen led the Joint Economic Committee of Congress and served on the Armed Services and Agriculture committees. 

After losing his re-election bid to Democrat Tom Harkin, Jepsen was appointed chairman of the National Credit Union Administration Board and helped oversee more than 14,000 credit unions nationwide from 1985 until 1993.

Related Articles