Former Iowa U.S. Sen. Roger Jepsen has died in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Former U.S. Sen. Roger Jepsen who represented Iowa in Washington D.C. in the early 1980s has died.

The 91-year-old Republican died Friday at a hospice facility in Bettendorf, Iowa.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Jepsen served the state well during his single term in the Senate from 1979 to 1985.

Former Senator Roger Jepsen passed away He served Iowans well in the us senate for 1 term Barbara & I send our condolences to his family — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 15, 2020

While in Congress, Jepsen led the Joint Economic Committee of Congress and served on the Armed Services and Agriculture committees.