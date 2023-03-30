Iowa leaders, legislators react to Trump's indictment

A Manhattan grand jury voted Thursday to indict Donald Trump, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge. Here's how Iowa leaders reacted.

The charges focus on hush money payments meant to conceal an extramarital sexual encounter during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, released the following statement in part to ABC affiliates:

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country – have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement."

Here's how Iowa's leaders and legislators are reacting to the news.

"This sham indictment only serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden.

While New York faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like - using government power to go after your political opponents - and it's coming directly from those who proclaim to 'defend' it.

This isn't normal, it isn't 'justice,' and it's certainly not what America stands for."

"Politics don't belong in prosecutions. Our country deserves so much better."



"Pres Trump was reportedly just indicted on an incredibly weak case after feds declined to prosecute Smells like politicization of our justice system Why isn’t DA Bragg cracking down on recent crime in NY to keep public safe??"

He also shared a second tweet, which reads:

"Reported indictment of Pres Trump highlights increasing politicization of the state & federal justice system Its alarming We must reverse this frightening trend"