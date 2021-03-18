GOP bill relaxes Iowa laws on gun permits, background checks

The Iowa Legislature is rewriting the state’s gun laws with a bill that would allow people to buy guns and carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republicans in the Iowa Legislature are again rewriting the state’s gun laws with a bill that would allow people to buy guns and carry a concealed handgun without first obtaining a state permit.

The bill passed the House Wednesday, March 17. It aims to eliminate current state permit requirements to perform background checks to ensure the person obtaining or carrying a gun isn’t disqualified from ownership due to past felonies or abuses.

The bill passed with all Republican votes and one Democrat vote.