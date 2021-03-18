GOP bill relaxes Iowa laws on gun permits, background checks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republicans in the Iowa Legislature are again rewriting the state’s gun laws with a bill that would allow people to buy guns and carry a concealed handgun without first obtaining a state permit.
The bill passed the House Wednesday, March 17. It aims to eliminate current state permit requirements to perform background checks to ensure the person obtaining or carrying a gun isn’t disqualified from ownership due to past felonies or abuses.
The bill passed with all Republican votes and one Democrat vote.
Supporters says it improves Iowans’ basic right of self defense outlined in the Second Amendment. Opponents say it will make Iowa much more dangerous for police and citizens and will make it much more difficult to stop gun violence before it happens.