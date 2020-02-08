GOP: Renomination of Trump to be held in private

If the GOP decision stands, it will mark the first party nominating convention in modern history to be closed to reporters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the news media present.

A spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention cites the coronavirus for restricting press coverage from the Aug. 24 vote in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nominating conventions are traditionally meant to be media bonanzas, as political parties seek to leverage the attention the events draw to spread their message to as many voters as possible.

Originally, there were several nights of celebratory speeches and events planned for Charlotte. When North Carolina coronavirus health restrictions meant the president and the Republican National Committee could not hold a convention with full attendance, the celebratory events - including the president's acceptance speech - were moved to Jacksonville, Florida. The RNC’s procedural events, including the vote by the delegates to nominate a party candidate, are still scheduled to be held in Charlotte.

Trump has since announced the cancellation of the Jacksonville events citing safety concerns after a rise in coronavirus cases in Florida.

“To have a big convention, it’s not the right time,” said President Trump, citing the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

The state of North Carolina remains in Phase 2 of its coronavirus reopening plans. Restrictions allow limited capacity at inside venues, including arenas and restaurants. Bars remain closed across the state and the governor has also issued a statewide mask mandate in public spaces.