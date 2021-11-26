x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

GOP Rep. Boebert apologizes to Muslims for Omar remarks

Omar says the remarks inflame tensions against Muslim Americans.
Credit: KARE

DENVER — Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has apologized for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. 

Boebert said Friday she has reached out to Omar and apologized “to anyone I offended in the Muslim community" with the remarks.

According to a video clip posted by a Twitter account called PatriotTakes, Boebert made the remarks at a meeting with constituents this holiday break, using the term "jihad squad" to refer to Omar. 

She also said Omar wasn't “wearing a backpack," an allusion to suicide bombers. 

Omar says the remarks inflame tensions against Muslim Americans.

Related Articles

In Other News

Gov. Reynolds CARES Act spending and what Biden's infrastructure plan means for Iowa | This Week in Iowa