GOP Rep. Boebert apologizes to Muslims for Omar remarks

DENVER — Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has apologized for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
Boebert said Friday she has reached out to Omar and apologized “to anyone I offended in the Muslim community" with the remarks.
According to a video clip posted by a Twitter account called PatriotTakes, Boebert made the remarks at a meeting with constituents this holiday break, using the term "jihad squad" to refer to Omar.
She also said Omar wasn't “wearing a backpack," an allusion to suicide bombers.
Omar says the remarks inflame tensions against Muslim Americans.