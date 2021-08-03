A recent plea deal called for Mark McCloskey to pay a $750 fine and Patricia McCloskey to pay a $2,000 fine. The pardon means they no longer need to pay the fines

ST. LOUIS — Governor Mike Parson pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey Tuesday, more than a month after the pair pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

The McCloskeys were charged last year after they pointed guns at protesters in front of their home last summer. On June 17, a judge approved a plea deal from the couple while they were in court for a scheduled hearing.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to a count of fourth-degree assault, which was filed June 10 and was a Class C misdemeanor. He was originally charged with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence — both felony charges.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, which is a Class A misdemeanor charge that was filed when a count of tampering with physical evidence was removed. She also was originally charged with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

The plea deal called for Mark McCloskey to pay a $750 fine. Patricia McCloskey was fined $2,000 to the courts and ordered to pay $10 to the crime victims' fund. The pardon means they will no longer have to pay that fine.

Both of the weapons pictured in the viral photos and videos were ordered to be turned over to the state and destroyed.

The McCloskeys' lawyer also had asked for the guns to be destroyed, rendered ineffective and then given to a charity for auction as historic artifacts. The judge denied the request.

The charges stem from an incident in front of their Central West End home last summer.

On June 28, 2020, the McCloskeys were seen in videos and photos pointing guns at protesters who were marching to the home of then-St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house to call for her resignation.

In the days and weeks that followed, they have received support from conservative politicians. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and former President Donald Trump decried the charges. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stepped in to help the McCloskeys, trying to get the case dismissed.

The McCloskeys emerged as celebrities in conservative circles. They spoke on video during last summer's Republican National Convention.

“We’re thrilled with the governor's decision," the McCloskeys' attorney Joel Schwartz said. "They are looking forward to putting this behind them so he can focus on his campaign.”