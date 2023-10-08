Gov. Reynolds kicks off 'Fair-Side Chats' at Iowa State Fair with Larry Elder

The governor is hosting Republican presidential hopefuls for a one-on-one chat at the fair.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are used to politicians swarming their state fair to win over their vote. But this year, fairgoers have a new opportunity to hear from some presidential hopefuls.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is sitting down with some of the Republican candidates for president in what she's calling "Fair-Side Chats." The discussions take place at JR's Southpork Ranch, with Reynolds acting as the moderator.

On the first day of the fair, conservative radio host Larry Elder chatted with Reynolds about his platform and policies he'd push for in the White House. Elder says his goal would be to sign an executive order that would block a President's and Vice President's family members from receiving any financial gain or payments tied to official White House business.

"Thi Hunter Biden stuff, this Jared Kushner stuff, this is nonsense," Elder said. "I'm going to be sitting down with my lawyers to make sure we can do it consistent with the First Amendent. We need to get something done about this. Harry Truman said if you go into politics poor and come out rich, that's stealing."

However, Democrats also flocked to the fair on Thursday. Democratic Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz walked the fairgrounds with Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart and spoke with reporters to tout what he sees as successes of the Biden administration.

"The opportunity that the Biden-Harris administration has given states like Minnesota and Iowa if they take advantage of it is expanding opportunities around education expanding opportunities around healthcare," Walz said. "Broadband investments that have never been seen in this country to connect us together."