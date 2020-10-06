Christopher Columbus statue toppled outside Minnesota State Capitol

State Troopers then surrounded the toppled statue while protestors remained on the scene.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A group of protesters toppled the Christopher Columbus statue outside the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday evening.

A few hours earlier, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington had been asked if he was aware of threats that the group had been making about taking down the statue. Harrington said that authorities would be present and would talk to the group about what the process would be to have the statue removed.

Despite this, the group toppled the statue later in the evening.

Mike Forcia of the American Indian Movement Twin Cities said that he bought a rope and allowed others to do the heavy lifting to bring the statue down to the ground. He said their actions came after repeated efforts to petition for removal through official avenues.

“I spoke with one of my elders this morning, and he said, can’t do it that way. Can’t be passive anymore. You have to go down there and you have to take it down," Forcia said. "After we were done, I was told that, yes I will be arrested. I will be charged with criminal damage to property, but that’s part of what happens… and I’m willing to take that.”

State Troopers then surrounded the toppled statue while protesters remained on the scene. A spokesperson for Minnesota State Patrol said that "no one was arrested at the event; however, the State Patrol identified the instigator who will face charges related to destruction of public property. Once the State Patrol’s investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Ramsey County Attorney."

According to a post on the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board (CAAPB) website, the 10-foot tall bronze Columbus statue was a gift from Minnesota's Italian American community and dedicated on October 12, 1931. It was later restored as part of preservation efforts in 1992.

Members of the Native American community have been vocal opponents of tributes to Christopher Columbus for many years, with the American Indian Movement calling Columbus a "colonial pirate" and murderer in a 2005 news release calling for an end of the Columbus Day holiday.