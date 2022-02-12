State leaders react to Iowa losing its first-in-the-nation caucus status after decades

The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday on a new presidential nominating calendar.

IOWA, USA — After decades of leading the nation's caucuses, Iowa will no longer be at the top of the voting calendar for Democrats.

Following recommendations from President Joe Biden, South Carolina stripped Iowa of its first-in-the-nation title.

Here's how Iowa elected officials reacted to the monumental decision.

"Democrats have abandoned rural America and denied everyday Iowans a voice in the presidential nominating process. It’s disappointing that there wasn’t much of a debate, but that’s what happens when a ruling elite gives orders from the top down.

Make no mistake, Iowa Republicans will continue to protect this time-honored tradition."

"I am very disappointed in the Democratic National Committee's decision to apparently abandon Iowa. For 50 years, this state has done a fantastic job at vetting the candidates who wish to lead this nation. Iowans make presidential hopefuls from both parties answer the tough questions and undergo the rigors of earning their vote through grassroots campaigning. Without Iowa propelling him, it's doubtful Barack Obama would have ever become president and it's unfortunate the Democratic Party has forgotten that fact.

I'm very pleased that the Republican National Committee will maintain Iowa's First-in-the-Nation caucus status. I also agree with Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn's statement that Iowa Code requires the political parties to conduct caucuses prior to any other presidential nominating contest, and they plan to adhere to the State of Iowa's legal requirements."

"Pres Biden is kicking Iowa in the teeth by suggesting to kick it out of first in the nation after Iowans helped catapult him to VP spot for Iowa caucus winner Barack Obama Without VP experience Biden may hv never been POTUS"

He also shared a second tweet, which reads:

"Natl Democrats vote to torpedo Iowa’s first in the nation status showing complete disregard for Iowa voters + rural America /Democratic National Committee is pulling the plug on the Iowa Democratic Party &that’s the WRONG THING TO DO I hope Iowa Democrats don’t throw in the towel"

“Small rural states like Iowa must have a voice in our Presidential nominating process. Democrats cannot forget about entire groups of voters in the heart of the midwest without doing significant damage to the party for a generation. I’m proud of the commitment Iowa Democrats have made to advancing diverse Presidential candidates over the years.

It’s disappointing to see a characterization of caucuses that does not reflect the historic reforms that we proposed. The new Iowa Caucuses will be a simplified vote-by-mail process that increases accessibility and grows our Party.

Iowa does not have the luxury of conducting a state-run primary, nor are Iowa Republicans likely to support legislation that would establish one. Our state law requires us to hold a caucus before the last Tuesday in February, and before any other contest.