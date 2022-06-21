Iowa expands semi-automatic rifle deer hunting

A new bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending on rules from the Department of Natural Resources.

IOWA, USA — Editor's note: The video above is from May 2022.

Iowa hunters will be able to use semi-automatic weapons, including AR-15 rifles, to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January.

Iowa lawmakers passed the bill, SF581, in May and it was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday.

Iowa has had January deer hunting seasons using semi-automatic rifles in the past, but they were limited to a few sparsely populated counties where deer were more of a problem.

The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending on rules from the Department of Natural Resources.

SF581 will also allow hunters to use smaller .223 caliber bullets, which could make it more challenging for a hunter to kill a larger animal like a deer, during the new season.