Here's who is still scheduled to visit the 2023 Iowa State Fair

Whether they were flipping pork chops or mingling with Iowans, GOP candidates could be spotted all across the fairgrounds.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's not the Iowa State Fair without a few politicians making their pitch to Iowans.

This year, the fairgrounds were buzzing in the first few days with a collection of GOP presidential hopefuls.

This was fueled in part by a new event: Gov. Kim Reynolds has been hosting what she's calling a "Fair-Side Chat". The governor spends roughly a half hour with candidates on stage outside JR's Southpork Ranch, asking them questions about their backgrounds and platform.

On the first day, conservative radio host Larry Elder took the stage. The next day featured former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez. On Saturday, Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy sat down with Reynolds.

Former President Donald Trump was also on the fair Saturday but was notably absent from the "Fair-Side Chat" stage. Reynolds' team had indicated earlier the former president was invited. Trump, flanked by Florida lawmakers who endorsed him over Governor Desantis, made a few stops and spoke briefly to a crowd at Steer N' Stein.