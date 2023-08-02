Gov. Kim Reynolds to visit southern border next week

The governor will join Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican governors for a press conference on Operation Lone Star.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Wednesday, Aug. 2

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican leaders at the southern border on Monday.

The group will host a press conference in Eagle Pass, Texas to discuss Operation Lone Star. Also joining the press conference will be Nebraska Gov. Kim Pillen, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

More than 100 Iowa National Guard soldiers already headed to the southern border to join the operation.

Reynolds announced earlier this month that 109 troops would be deployed to Texas in early August, saying they will help "secure the U.S. Southern Border following the end of Title 42". The deployment marks the third time the Iowa National Guard has traveled to the border since 2020.