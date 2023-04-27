Iowa's US House delegation takes a stand on biofuels

Republicans around the state praised the four Republicans' commitment to protecting some of Iowa's biggest industries.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — All four members of Iowa's U.S. House delegation voted in favor of raising the government's legal debt ceiling Wednesday.

The legislation, which passed narrowly in the U.S. House, raised the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for a $4.5 billion government spending cut.

This comes just a few months after the government hit its debt limit and the Treasury Department took measures to avoid a default.

But, time is running out for the government to keep those measures in place.

Their focus? Making sure tax breaks for biofuels would be spared any cuts.

Gov. Kim Reynolds shared a statement on Twitter reading in part:

"I commend the members of Iowa's Congressional Delegation for their steadfast efforts to stand up for biofuels throughout the negotiations on the House debt limit package. Their commitment helped protect an industry that contributes over $6 billion to Iowa's economy and accounts for over 60% of Iowa's corn."

The Iowa Corn Growers Association also thanked the four Wednesday, praising the state's representatives for "standing firm with Iowa's corn farmers and biofuels industry".

President Joe Biden has threatened to veto the Republican package, which is not expected to pass the Democrat-controlled Senate.