Jim Clyburn endorses Joe Biden ahead of South Carolina primary

Earning the approval of Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress, is a major victory for Biden in South Carolina.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Joe Biden has won the endorsement of Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress and the kingmaker of South Carolina's Democratic political orbit.

The House majority whip's backing could provide a much-needed boost for the Democratic presidential candidate before South Carolina's primary on Saturday. Clyburn says he can think of no one “more committed to the fundamental principles that make this country what it is” than his “good friend” Biden.