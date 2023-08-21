Republican presidential debate: Time, channel, moderators, topics and more

​The Wednesday forum will give GOP candidates the chance to speak on hot-button issues and face each other head-on after months of campaigning across the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Republican presidential hopefuls will meet in Milwaukee Wednesday for the first 2024 Republican primary debate.

The forum kicks off the 2024 primary schedule, giving GOP candidates the chance to speak on hot-button issues and face each other head-on after months of independent campaigning across the United States.

When is the debate? Where can I watch?

The first debate will start at 8 p.m. CST on Wednesday and last two hours. Moderators include Fox News Channel hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

To watch, viewers will have to tune in to Fox News, Fox Business Network or Fox's digital streaming platforms, including the Fox website.

The Republican National Committee will also livestream the forum on Rumble, a video-sharing platform.

Who's qualified for the debate?

Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Doug Burgum and Tim Scott have all qualified.

In order to qualify for this month's debate, candidates must have met the following requirements before Aug. 21:

Each must secure 40,000 donors, including 200 of those from 20 states and/or territories.

Candidates also need support from 1% of Republican voters in three different national polls, or in two national polls and two polls in early primary states

Signed the Republican National Committee's "Candidate Pledge"

The stage is set, and the candidates are ready! Tune in tomorrow at 9:00pm Eastern Standard Time to watch the first Republican Presidential Primary Debate! pic.twitter.com/tZw2DLd5rv — GOP (@GOP) August 22, 2023

Though he qualified, Trump will not be attending, per a social media post on Sunday.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote. "I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!"

To qualify for the second primary debate — scheduled at the end of September in California — White House hopefuls will have to secure 50,000 donors and 3% in two national polls.

Where do GOP candidates stand in Iowa?

The latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll offered a glimpse at Iowa's leanings ahead of the debate. Here's a breakdown of the poll's results:

42% of the voters say they plan on backing Trump, and DeSantis came in second with 19% of the votes.

Scott earned 9%, while South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former vice president Mike Pence tied at 6%. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie followed behind with 5%, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy came in last with 4% of total votes.

Only 2% of people chose the "None of these" option, and 5% said they weren't quite sure yet.

Local 5 reached out to campaigns included in the polls.

DeSantis' team shared the following statement:

This poll confirms that this is a two-man race and Iowa is Ron DeSantis' for the taking. Nobody is working harder than DeSantis, who has visited 38 of 99 counties so far and boasts the most endorsements from state legislators than anyone else in the race. The more Iowans see and hear Ron DeSantis in person, the more his message to reverse our nation's decline and revive the American dream will continue to resonate."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Haley said:

"Nikki Haley has traveled thousands of miles across Iowa, holding town halls, answering every question, and meeting voters face-to-face. She puts in the time and effort on the ground because she believes every vote must be earned. No one will outwork Nikki Haley."



