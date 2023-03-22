Gov. Reynolds signs ‘bathroom bill’, gender-affirming care ban for minors into law

Reynolds signed Senate File 482 and 538 into law Wednesday. Both bills restrict what transgender minors are allowed to do in Iowa and are effective immediately.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed two bills into law Wednesday focused on transgender minors in the state. Both passed through the House and Senate earlier this month.

Senate File 482, also known as the 'bathroom bill,' passed the Iowa House 57-39 on Thursday, March 16. It also passed the Iowa Senate along party lines 33-16.

The law bans transgender students from using bathrooms and changing rooms that align with their gender identity.

It also requires that schools address any perceived violations within three business days of receiving a written notice. If not, any Iowan is able to file a complaint against the school to the attorney general's office.

Senate File 538 bans all medical gender-affirming care for people under the age of 18. It passed along party lines in the Iowa Senate 33-16 on Tuesday, March 7. The bill then passed in the Iowa House 57-39 the next day.

Both laws are effective immediately, meaning moving forward, doctors in Iowa are no longer allowed to prescribe puberty blockers or gender-related hormone therapy to minors.

Likewise, students in Iowa will be required to use the bathroom or locker room corresponding to their sex assigned at birth.