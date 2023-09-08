Road to 2024: Republican hopefuls flock to Iowa State Fair, Trump foregoing 'Fair Side Chats'

Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Fair-Side Chats" will allow GOP hopefuls to share their messages in front of thousands of Iowa voters — and here's what Trump's absence means.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair marks a busy time of the year for presidential candidates, so Iowans can expect a very active political environment throughout the state fair.

Plenty of candidates will be flocking to Iowa in hopes of meeting and connecting with its voters.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will also be holding a Q&A with republican candidates.

In a statement Reynolds said: "These one-on-one 'Fair-Side Chats' offer the candidates an incredible opportunity to share their message directly with Iowans. With just 6 months to go until the Iowa Caucus, it's crunch time!"

It's a chance for voters to get a different perspective on the candidates, but former President Donald Trump will not be participating in the chats.

"I think that the way that he has decided to present himself at the fair where he's going to be walking around and meeting voters on his own terms is very typical of President Trump," Karen Kedrowski said, the director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center and political science professor at Iowa State University.

Trump will be at the fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, the same day Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Ambassador Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are set to be at the 'Fair-Side Chats'.

DeSantis' campaign stated in part:

"Donald Trump’s campaign confirming yet again yesterday that the president will skip Kim Reynolds’ Fair-Side Chat in Iowa this weekend will be the third major cattle call event Trump has skipped in Iowa in recent weeks. Ron DeSantis, on the other hand, will begin another three-day swing through Iowa tomorrow and participate in the Fair-Side Chat. He has already hit 30 counties in the Hawkeye State and he is just getting started as he looks to meet with Iowans in all 99 counties."

Ramaswamy's campaign team told Local 5 that"Vivek has done more than 80 events in Iowa so far, and he's just getting warmed up. Vivek is really looking forward to him and his family going to the State Fair to meet even more Iowans, introduce himself and his vision for the country. Also, looking forward to having food on a stick."

Haley's team did not respond when Local 5 reached out for comment.

With the uniqueness of the 'Fair-Side Chats', Kedrowski emphasized the importance of campaigning during Iowa's "Best Days Ever".

"It's an opportunity for voters here in Iowa to perhaps see somebody that they find appealing as an alternative, and that's certainly what a lot of the also rans are doing right now, is that they're trying to distinguish themselves from each other without alienating those who are loyal to President Trump, but to pose themselves as a viable alternative," Kedrowski said.