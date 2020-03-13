Louisiana presidential primary postponed to June due to coronavirus

Louisiana's secretary of state made the announcement Friday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's presidential preference primary scheduled for April will be delayed by two months due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced the change during a press conference Friday. The state's closed presidential primaries are now set for June 20.

Louisiana law allows for the secretary of state to delay or reschedule an election in an emergency situation.

Only voters registered with a party can vote in a closed primary.

