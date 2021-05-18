ST. LOUIS — The Central West End lawyer who rose to prominence after photos and videos showed him pointing a gun at protesters last summer joined the U.S. Senate race Tuesday.
McCloskey announced his candidacy in a YouTube video posted to a newly published campaign website. In a tweet, he also teased an announcement with Fox News host Tucker Carlson tonight.
On June 28, 2020, Mark and Patricia McCloskey were seen in videos and photos pointing guns at protesters who were marching to the home of then-St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house to call for her resignation.
The McCloskeys were charged with unlawful use of a weapon/flourishing after they confronted protesters with a rifle and a gun.
Since then, they have received support from conservative politicians.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and former President Donald Trump decried the charges. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stepped in to help the McCloskeys. He announced he's trying to get the case dismissed.
"Enough is enough. As Missouri's chief law enforcement officer, I simply will not stand by while Missouri's law is being ignored," he said in a video statement.
Schmitt was referencing the Castle Doctrine, which in Missouri, allows people to defend not only their homes but their property.
The McCloskeys emerged as celebrities in conservative circles. They spoke on video during last summer's Republican National Convention.
McCloskey joins former Governor Eric Greitens and Schmitt in the Republican primary race for the seat.
According to the Associated Press, Blunt's March 8 decision not to run for another term opened the floodgates for ambitious Republicans interested in succeeding him. But the GOP field is narrowing. Early favorite Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft bowed out, as did Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.
At least three Democrats have announced Senate bids: former state Sen. Scott Sifton, activist Timothy Shepard and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce. Two better-known Democrats — former Sen. Claire McCaskill and 2016 Senate candidate Jason Kander — have said they won’t run in 2022.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.