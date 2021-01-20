x
WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration

Joe Biden will be sworn in Wednesday as 46th president of the United States.
Credit: AP
Final preparations are made ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — Tune in to ABC News' live coverage of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration. 

You can also stream the feed here.

