Rep. Axne votes for impeaching Trump a second time; Reps. Feenstra, Hinson and Miller-Meeks vote against measure

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump a second time following last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol, the only member of Iowa's U.S. House delegation to do so.

The vote in favor of impeachment was 232-197, with four representatives not present.

Republican Reps. Ashley Hinson, Randy Feenstra and Mariannette Miller-Meeks all voted against the measure. 10 GOP House members voted to impeach.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said he had informed Democrats there will not be a quick call for the Senate to reconvene in an emergency session to put Trump on trial.