Rep. Axne votes for impeaching Trump a second time; Reps. Feenstra, Hinson and Miller-Meeks vote against measure

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump a second time following last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol, the only member of Iowa's U.S. House delegation to do so.
The vote in favor of impeachment was 232-197, with four representatives not present.
Republican Reps. Ashley Hinson, Randy Feenstra and Mariannette Miller-Meeks all voted against the measure. 10 GOP House members voted to impeach.
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said he had informed Democrats there will not be a quick call for the Senate to reconvene in an emergency session to put Trump on trial.
Wednesday marked the second time Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House, the first of which was in December 2019.