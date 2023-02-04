Des Moines activists discuss strain on immigration system

Advocates say there is a backlog of more than 2 million asylum-seekers that have accumulated over the course of the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Immigration reform has been a topic of discussion for several 2024 presidential hopefuls.

But local advocates and a first-generation immigrant say the journey to U.S. citizenship is more complicated than these politicians make it seem.

Joe Enriquez Henry, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), said during the pandemic, former President Donald Trump enacted Title 42, overriding an immigration law that allowed migrants to seek asylum after entering the country illegally.

Title 42 was part of the COVID-19 public health emergency, meant to control the spread of the disease. Since then, Enriquez Henry said the immigration system has been strained.

"People have been held hostage due to the enactment or the utilization of Title 42," Enriquez Henry said. "So this has been building up over the last several years, over 2 million people have been backed up in the process."

The COVID-19 public health emergency ends on May 11, and with it ends Title 42, restoring regular transport for those seeking asylum in the U.S.

Enriquez Henry said President Joe Biden's efforts to assist these migrants with their applications isn't ideal in all situations.

"There has been an app that the Biden administration has provided so that people can utilize their cell phones to apply for asylum in the U.S.," Enriquez Henry said. "But this app is somewhat faulty, and has not been upgraded. And not everybody who is seeking refuge has a cell phone that they can get on the Internet and do this application."

As a first-generation immigrant, Alejandro Murguia-Ortiz said they have seen immigration struggles directly affect their family for years.

"Some of my uncles have been waiting for decades and are only currently in the process of getting into an interview," Murguia-Ortiz said. "So we're talking, you know, years after. . . we've lost some of them and years after they lost some of their close family."

Republican 2024 presidential candidates have suggested immigration reform is an issue they intend to focus on.

"We will use all necessary state, local, federal and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history," Trump said at a recent campaign event.

At a campaign event of her own, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley said, "We have to secure the borders and build a wall. . .the second thing is we need to go back to a 'Remain in Mexico' policy."

Murguia-Ortiz said it's very discouraging to hear politicians speak about immigrants, but said they also believe the Latino community can't rely on politicians for change.