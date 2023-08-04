Donald Trump to visit 2023 Iowa State Fair

Trump is far ahead of his GOP rivals according to the latest polls.

Example video title will go here for this video

The former president will visit the fair on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m., according to an announcement from his campaign.

His visit comes on the same day Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to host "Fair-Side Chats" with three other GOP candidates: Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

While Trump was not on the list of chats with the governor, her office still touted Iowa's place in the presidential nominating process.

"The Iowa State Fair showcases the best of Iowa – from our people to our culture and wonderful agriculture industry – and it’s the perfect venue for a conversation with the candidates," she said in a statement announcing the chats.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll shows Trump far ahead of everyone in the Republican field, despite the news of his latest criminal indictment.