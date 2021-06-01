Live updates on Iowa's Congressional delegation following protesters storming US capitol

Sen. Joni Ernst, who was on the Senate floor with Sen. Chuck Grassley before it was evacuated, called Wednesday's actions "anarchy."

WASHINGTON — All six members of Iowa's Congressional delegation—two senators and four representatives—say they are safe after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Congress was holding a joint session to confirm Joe Biden's Electoral College victory when the crowds moved past barricades and into the Capitol building itself.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said earlier in the day that "The voters, the courts and the states all have spoken" while Vice President Mike Pence said he did not have unliteral power to overturn the states' electors.

"Sen. Grassley is currently with his usual Capitol Police protective detail," a spokeswoman for Sen. Chuck Grassley said.

Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst were both present on the Senate floor before it was evacuated, as seen in the video below.

"I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest. What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest," Ernst tweeted at 2:16 p.m. "It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear."

"My staff and I are safe. Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work."

Rep. Cindy Axne's office told Local 5 that House members were sheltering in place as of 2:05 p.m. and were told to lock their doors, stay away from doors and windows and remain where they are.

"My staff and I are safe," she tweeted at 1:26 p.m.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is also safe and sheltering in place, her office confirmed.

Rep. Randy Feenstra and his staff are also safe, a spokesman said.

"It's every American's right to protest peacefully. Violence is never the answer," Feenstra tweeted at 1:34 p.m. "Thank you Capitol Police for working today & every day to keep us safe."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Visit WeAreIowa.com or download the We Are Iowa app for the latest.

President Trump needs to address the nation and call for an end to this violence and disruption to our democratic process. This is not how we do business in the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/mA67iBto3W — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 6, 2021

I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest.



What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear.



My staff and I are safe.



Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 6, 2021

My staff and I are safe.



We are sheltering in place, awaiting more info as we learn that protesters have breached the Capitol.



The US Capitol Police are protecting us.



These people are attacking Congress at the invitation of @realDonaldTrump.



Please sir, tell them to stop. — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) January 6, 2021

It's every American's right to protest peacefully. Violence is never the answer. Thank you Capitol Police for working today & every day to keep us safe



If you or someone you know are a part of the protest, please remain peaceful & ask others to do the same. The world is watching — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) January 6, 2021

No matter the circumstance, this kind of violence & behavior is unacceptable. I don’t believe this is who we are as a nation, & I hope we can come together to heal the divisions gripping our country right now. Thank you to the law enforcement officers keeping us safe. #IA01 https://t.co/wtuBj9MtKl — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 6, 2021