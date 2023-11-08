Gov. Reynolds hosts Fair-Side Chats for Burgum, Pence and Suarez

Candidates were asked a variety of questions by Gov. Kim Reynolds, ranging from personal to political.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Day 2 of the Iowa State Fair meant more politicians doing their best to win over Iowan’s support.

“Iowans have an incredible IQ and incredible due diligence that they’re doing,” said presidential hopefully and Republican Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez.



Candidates were asked a variety of questions by Gov. Kim Reynolds, ranging from personal to political. Common themes were discussing the economy, the border, national security, the environment and education.

“If I’m your president, we're going to shut down the federal department of education we're going to get those resources back to the states,” said former Vice President Mike Pence.

“No one cares more about the land and water and air than the people who live on it,” said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. “When you've got seventh-generation farmers here and a bureaucrat in Washington telling you what you can and can't do on your land that makes no sense.”

While each of these three candidates put out a unique platform on what they'd deliver for the American people, it’s clear they all agree that there needs to be a change in the White House. Each candidate gave an elevator pitch as to why they are the person who can defeat President Joe Biden.

“I have absolutely no doubt that I would be an impossible candidate for Democrats to beat,” said Suarez said. “I attack three core constituents. They'd lose by a landslide. If we could win Hispanics, if we could win urban and young voters, it's game over.”



“We know people are looking for governors because governors get stuff done,” Burgum added. “We're governors. If there's a blizzard in North Dakota or Iowa we're plowing the roads for Republicans Independents and Democrats. It's about getting it done”



“I think this is no time for on-the-job training,” Pence said. “The challenges America is facing, and the world is profound. We need leadership that can appeal to the better angels of our nature leadership that can have the possibility of bringing the American people together.”

The chats resume Saturday at 8:30 a.m. with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump will also be attending the fair; however, he will not participate in the Fair-Side Chat with Reynolds.