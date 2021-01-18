Howard University Drumline, several organizations across the country to perform at virtual Inauguration Day event

WASHINGTON — Several organizations from across the country are set to participate in the virtual Parade Across America event scheduled to premiere LIVE on Inauguration Day following the inaugural ceremony, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Monday.
One group hitting the center stage and giving us some local pride is the Howard University drumline, also known as the alma mater of Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris. They will join the University of Delaware drumline, President-elect Joe Biden's alma mater, and escort Harris and Biden from 15th Street to the White House to kick off the virtual parade event.
The presidential escort will also include representatives of the U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”
“As a nation, we are strengthened by our respect for one another. By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, we want the first moments of the Biden-Harris Administration to be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient united America,” said PIC CEO and President of Delaware State University, Tony Allen.
The parade will also feature a local Virginia organization, Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS), and the following performers and speakers from across the country:
- Colorado: D'Evelyn High School Marching Band
- Connecticut: Native American Women’s Veterans Warriors
- Delaware: Chinese Cultural Arts Center
- Florida: Andrew Jackson High School JR Air Force ROTC
- Idaho: Red Hot Mamas
- Illinois: South Shore Drill Team
- Indiana: Culver Academies
- Iowa: Isiserettes Drill and Drum Corps
- Louisiana: Youth Empowerment Project (YEP)
- Massachusetts: MA Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard
- Michigan: Michigan’s Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard
- New Jersey: Teaneck High School Flag Twirlers
- New York: FDNY EMS Emerald Pipes & Drums
- Nevada: Mariachi Joya - Las Vegas High School
- North Carolina: High Country Cloggers
- Ohio: Kenton Ridge Marching Cougar Band
- Oregon: American Sidesaddle Association
- Pennsylvania: Boy Scout Troop 358
- Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico Royalty Winterguard, Centenaria Banda Colegio University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez, Latin Power Dance & Arts, Banda Macaná de Guayanilla
- South Carolina: 81st Readiness Division
- Texas: Kilgore College Rangerettes
- USVI: Batons, Dancers, Steel Drums, Street Parade
- International: Military Children Connected Overseas
The parade will be hosted Tony Goldwyn and there will be a special performance by Garth Brooks. Several other well-known performers, athletes, and community heroes will be in attendance.
The event will be live-streamed at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch starting at 3:15 PM ET on Jan. 20 and on the PIC’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.
The PIC’s streaming partners, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and DIRECTV (Channel 201), will also carry the program live.