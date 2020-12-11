'No harm' in giving national security briefings to Joe Biden, Sen. Grassley says

Sen. Chuck Grassley said he believes President-elect Joe Biden should have access to the same national security briefings provided to President Trump.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters Thursday he believes President-elect Joe Biden should have access to the same national security briefings provided to President Donald Trump.

"This is a decision that I don't see any problem with," Grassley said during a media call. "There's no harm in having those briefings in case he becomes president."

Grassley said he'll have to wait until the results are certified on Dec. 14 to see who takes office on Jan. 20.

When asked about voter fraud allegations made by Trump's campaign, Grassley indicated he had seen some evidence from certain news outlets, but that it hasn't been widespread enough to change the results of the presidential election.

Grassley said his focus right now is on Georgia, where Biden leads by around 14,000 votes, and the result of that state's hand recount.

Fellow Republican senator James Lankford of Oklahoma told a Tulsa radio station Wednesday that the so-called President's Daily Brief is an issue of national security and that if Biden does not start getting it by Friday, he will step in.