Poll: Biden in the lead in battleground Midwestern states

A new poll from Focus on Rural America shows former vice president Joe Biden in the lead in several Midwest states ahead of the general election.
The poll looks at four states: Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
With a margin of error of +/- 3%, if the election were held today, Biden would win overall 52%-to-41%.
Iowa has the closes margin of the four states.
But there are still a number of undecided voters, particularly those who supported Barack Obama for two terms but then voted for Donald Trump in 2016.
Jeff Link, Focus on Rural America
"They don't really sort of check in on these presidential races until the very end. Some of them are working multiple jobs, they've got kids they've got other things going on in their life. So they really don't check in until the very end," said Jeff Link with Focus on Rural America. "And hat's when they say 'Ok, we've got to decide who it's going to be.' So I think Biden is definitely getting some of those folks who are paying attention now and the question will be: What will be the message at the end?"
The poll considers a number of topics, including whether voters are souring toward Trump and which candidate they believe is more in touch with areas like renewable fuels and agriculture.
