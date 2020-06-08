Poll: Biden in the lead in battleground Midwestern states

"They don't really sort of check in on these presidential races until the very end. Some of them are working multiple jobs, they've got kids they've got other things going on in their life. So they really don't check in until the very end," said Jeff Link with Focus on Rural America. "And hat's when they say 'Ok, we've got to decide who it's going to be.' So I think Biden is definitely getting some of those folks who are paying attention now and the question will be: What will be the message at the end?"