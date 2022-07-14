Senator Joni Ernst moves to designate June as 'Month of Life'

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Joni Ernst introduced legislation this week to designate June as the "Month of Life," according to a press release.
The move is in celebration of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.
If the bill were to pass, it would require the sitting president to issue a proclamation each year that:
- Reaffirms the dignity of human life
- Supports life both inside the womb and outside the womb
- Commits to surrounding mothers, fathers, and children with the resources and tools they need
- Encourages families and communities to stand ready to assist mothers, fathers and children
“Protecting life and the most vulnerable among us is the most important charge of any society, and the recent landmark decision by the Supreme Court upholds that responsibility,” Ernst said in the press release. “My effort to mark June as the ‘Month of Life’ celebrates this major victory for the pro-life movement, one that will pave a path for countless innocent lives to be saved.”
Ernst is just one senator leading the effort. Co-sponsors of the bill include:
- Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)
- Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)
- Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
- Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)
- Senator John Thune (R-S.D.)
- Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.)
- Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)
- Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.)
- Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)
- Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.)