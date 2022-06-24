Iowa leaders react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Elected officials and party leaders in Iowa issued statements Friday with their thoughts on Roe v. Wade being overturned.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote.

Here's how Iowa elected officials reacted to the consequential decision.

"The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected."

"This November, voters have a say. freedom's ring is merely an echo of the work you put into her. It has never been so important to elect pro-choice people; because all that we hold dear and our very freedoms and liberties depend on it. I pledge to stand with all Iowans to ensure they always have access to the healthcare and reproductive care that they need and deserve. While this ruling is a massive step backwards in our progress for equality, it is not the end of the fight; let’s go to work. More to come"

“Today’s decision recognized that the weak legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade has done more to provoke conflict than to resolve it, as the late Justice Ginsburg observed. In a meticulous and well-reasoned opinion, the court dispensed with a flawed precedent, as it has rightly done in landmark decisions throughout history.

“For many Americans, including myself, this decision is about far more than correcting a flawed legal analysis in Roe; it means that the rights of the unborn are no longer in jeopardy by our federal government. Our nation was founded on the fundamental principle we are endowed by our creator with the unalienable right to life – a right that must be protected.

“This ruling does not ban the practice of abortion but instead empowers the people, through their accountable elected representatives to make commonsense policy decisions. It takes policymaking out of the hands of unelected judges.

“Regardless of your views on this issue, or any other issue for that matter, we all should respect the role of our impartial judiciary and the decisions that it renders. We’re blessed to live in a country where the people play a leading role in how we are governed. The people can advocate for policy priorities in the public square, the halls of Congress and at the ballot box, as so many pro-life Americans have done throughout the past five decades. Seeking to intimidate or attack the court or undermine its credibility because of an outcome that you don’t support is not the answer.”

1st Congressional District (R)

"This decision will save countless lives. In Congress, I will continue to champion pro-life policies and work to support expecting mothers and their babies."

2nd Congressional District (R)

“As a doctor, I believe that every life is precious and I have always and will always vote in support of protecting life and the unborn. Today, the Supreme Court made the important decision to allow individual states to be able to uphold the sanctity of life and protect the unborn.

"Just as I did when I was a State Senator, I will continue to work to ensure women have access to affordable contraceptives, quality maternal care, and provide support and increase awareness to adoption services.”

3rd Congressional District (D)

"Today is a tragic day for women and for All Americans. The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade is unconscionable, cruel, and take the power away from tens of millions of American women to make their own medical decisions."

"I have seen firsthand how much profess women have made toward equal pay and equal rights in recent years. Because of the Roe decision, women just like me have been able to go to college, have careers, and plan their lives and families on their own terms. It will disproportionately affect the poor, minority communities, and anyone who can't travel to another state or country to receive lifesaving medical care. This decision takes our country back decades and threatens every American's right to privacy. Put simply, this is discriminatory, unfair, upends 50 years of precedent, and goes against the majority opinion of the American people."

4th Congressional District (R)

“Today is a momentous day for the pro-life movement and pro-life Americans across our nation. Since before I was elected to Congress, I have called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned, and after nearly fifty years, I am overjoyed that the sanctity of life has triumphed. By striking down Roe, we can truly live up to our highest moral values and allow states like Iowa – where we proudly defend innocent life – to codify laws that reflect our deepest convictions. As a Christian and father of four, I will always protect the unborn and vote to ensure that every child is guaranteed one of our most fundamental constitutional rights; the right to life."

"Today, the Supreme Court restored a fundamental truth Iowa Republicans have always known – life is precious. These past two weeks have brought significant victories for the pro-life movement both nationally and in Iowa. Iowa House Republicans will continue to protect the innocent lives of unborn children."

“Like millions of Americans, I’m angry and exhausted and fed up with politicians who think they know what’s best for me and my family. While today’s ruling is tough and it might feel hopeless, this fight is NOT over and here’s why: Right now, Iowa law still gives us the final say in making our own healthcare decisions, including abortion. Second, a large majority of Iowans still believe in reproductive freedom because they know everyone deserves the right to decide when to start a family. I am going to fight like hell every single day to make sure every family in Iowa keeps their right to access safe, legal abortions.”

“Today’s disastrous Supreme Court decision by six unelected Republican Justices is a direct assault on the freedom of Iowa women to make their own health care decisions and of all Iowans to exercise their rights to privacy and self-determination.

“Here in Iowa, the right to an abortion is grave danger. Iowa Republican politicians have made it clear they want to completely ban abortion without exceptions as quickly as possible. Governor Reynolds, Senate President Jake Chapman, and other Republicans want to completely ban abortion without exceptions.

“Today we must renew our commitment to liberty and justice for all. Iowans must use the ballot box to vote for pro-choice Democrats at every level of government and protect access to abortion, contraception, and other medical services.

“As long as I serve in public office, I will not rest until today’s decision is reversed and abortion rights are permanently protected in Iowa and the United States.”

"This victory at the Supreme Court is indicative of the long hard fight to protect the unborn. Roe was wrongfully decided from the start. States should have always had the power to make laws that protected innocent life.



"The Republican Party of Iowa stands committed to defending the most important freedom we have, the Right to Life. While this decision is a huge victory, the fight to protect the unborn must continue on. For the coming months, Democrats will be relentless in trying to intimidate judges and politicians. We must stand strong."