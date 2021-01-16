Poll: Around 70% of Americans believe Trump responsible for US Capitol riot

ABC News and The Washington Post released a poll on Friday, detailing how Americans feel about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The poll has found that 9 in 10 Americans oppose the U.S. Capitol riots and 70% of Americans believe President Donald Trump bears at least some responsibility.

While the U.S. House voted for a historic second time to impeach the president, this time on a charge of inciting insurrection, 54% of Americans say he should be criminally charged.

President Trump's job approval rating is tied for an all-time low at 38%, while within the Republican Party, the rating sits at 79%.

Overall, the president will end his term in office with the highest disapproval numbers in modern history by at least 10 points.

The poll also shows that 56% of the country favors efforts in congress to bar President Trump from holding office again.