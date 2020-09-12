What does the US Secretary of Agriculture do?

Tom Vilsack, who served in the position under President Barack Obama, has reportedly been nominated to the post again by President-elect Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Tom Vilsack to once again take the reigns as United States Secretary of Agriculture, according to the Associated Press.

The former Iowa governor Vilsack spent eight years as head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration.

The USDA says on its website they provide leadership on food, agriculture, natural resources, rural development, nutrition, and related issues based on public policy, the best available science, and effective management.

Federal law lists the secretary's duties, which involves communication and coordination on multiple levels. The position is subject to Senate confirmation.

For example, the agriculture secretary is required to work closely with the Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) on things like nutrition research.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is administered by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). This program helps low-income individuals and families purchase nutritious foods.

The deadline to apply for #COVID19 assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 is Friday. Never participated in @USDAFSA programs before? Download our guide for new customers for a step-by-step look at the application process. https://t.co/AOToNaEbs5 📂📂📂 pic.twitter.com/gZSVPuR3NS — Farmers.gov (@FarmersGov) December 7, 2020

The secretary of agriculture is also expected to stay informed of developments in, and the country's need, for research, extension, teaching and manpower development in food and agricultural sciences.

Teaming up with state and local government agencies and land-grant colleges and universities is important to facilitate these duties.

This is where coordination comes in.

The secretary is in charge of coordinating agricultural research, extension and teaching activity that is conducted by the USDA and other agencies of the executive branch of the U.S. government.

As they coordinate, the secretary must communicate.

Consulting the USDA Advisory Board and appropriate advisory committees with the department is also required for creating basic policies, goals, strategies and priorities for agricultural research, extension and teaching programs.

The secretary of agriculture also reports to the House Committee on Agriculture, the House Committee on Appropriations, the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, and the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Establishing appropriate review procedures to make sure research projects are "timely and properly" reported and published is another job responsibility.

The secretary also make sure that there isn't any unnecessary duplication of effort or overlapping between research units, and they must keep up an inventory of ongoing and completed research projects is also part of their job.

The secretary of agriculture also coordinates with states and the Advisory Board by assessing the current status of and developing a plan for, the transfer of new technologies to farming communities.