Report: Michigan replacing Iowa as early Democratic presidential state in 2024

The news outlet reported that President Biden signaled to Michigan Democrats that he'd approve their bid to hold their primary in the early-state window.

Another Midwest state is eyeing Iowa's first-in-the-nation status as the year wraps up, and the White House has given the go-ahead, according to a Politico report from Thursday afternoon.

A senior Michigan Democrat told Politico that President Joe Biden signaled to other Michigan Democrats during his trip to the state last week that he'd "bless their bid" to hold their primary in the early-state window.

Jonathan Martin, a senior reporter for the news outlet, tweeted that Minnesota also made an "aggressive play" to replace Iowa for the spot, but Biden's ties to Michigan and its importance in the general election for Democrats won out.

The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate voted Tuesday to move its 2024 presidential primary a month earlier, according to The Detroit News.

Politico also reports that White House aides informed Michigan state officials of their recommendation to the Democratic National Committee ahead of the rules committee meeting on Friday.

The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee is set to vote on a new nominating calendar during that meeting, which could either keep Iowa's status or take it away. The state has held its first-in-the-nation role since 1972.

All of this comes after the DNC passed a resolution in April that emphasizes the party's desire that states that went early in the nominating process meet standards of diversity, competitiveness and feasibility.

ABC-affiliate KCRG reports that Iowa's representative to the DNC rules committee said the committee has not been notified of anything yet. Republicans already set their 2024 primary calendar with Iowa first.