President Biden to visit Iowa, according to state Democrats

"I’m thrilled to welcome President Biden back to Iowa. Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we now have the tools to repair Iowa's roads and bridges, connect our rural communities with high-speed internet access, clean up our drinking water, and provide tens of thousands of Iowans with access to affordable health care, said Chair of the Iowa Democrats Ross Wilburn.

The Iowa Democratic Party did not say where or when Biden would be in Iowa only that he is expected to return to the state. The announcement comes one day after Judge Ketanji Brown was confirmed as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. Biden made history by nominating her. The last time Biden was was in Iowa was for a campaign stop in October of 2020.