Second Gentleman, US Secretary of Agriculture visit Des Moines

Two members of President Joe Biden's administration are in Iowa to promote the American Rescue Plan and tour the Food Bank of Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack are in Des Moines Monday for a tour of the Food Bank of Iowa.

The stop is part of President Joe Biden's "Help Is Here" tour, promoting the recently-passed American Rescue Plan.

“Shots in arms and money in pockets,” Biden said last week at the White House “That’s important. The American Rescue Plan is already doing what it was designed to do: make a difference in people’s everyday lives. We’re just getting started.”

Emhoff and Vilsack will tour the Food Bank and participate in a listening session with:

Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book

Urban Dreams Executive Director Izaah Knox

SALUD: Multicultural Health Coalition of Storm Lake, IA Founder & Co-Director Diane Daniels

Carla Peterman, a volunteer with the Food Bank of Iowa

The Associated Press contributed to this report