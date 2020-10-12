Sen. Grassley says he's looking forward to working with former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley gave praise to the former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack after he was chosen by President-Elect Joe Biden to serve as the lead for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"I felt he did a good job in the eight years that he was Secretary of Agriculture under Obama," said Sen. Grassley. "And I look forward to four more years under what appears to be president-elect Biden."
If Vilsack is confirmed, this will be his second time he's served as head of the U.S.D.A.
