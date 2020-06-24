Sen. Grassley on police reform bill's roadblock: 'We're seeing some political shenanigans here'

The senator touched on police reform, inspectors general oversight and meatpacking pricing during a conference call Wednesday.

IOWA, USA — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa touched on various topics during his weekly press call with reporters Wednesday.

Issues discussed include police reform, inspectors general oversight and meatpacking pricing.

Police reform bill stalls: "It's really is a sad commentary that politics is more important than police reform"

Grassley didn't mince words after a police reform bill sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) hit a roadblock in the Senate.

"I think we're seeing some political shenanigans here," Grassley said, arguing that Democrats don't want to see Republicans lead in police reform in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The GOP's Justice Act would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, restrict police choke holds and set up new training procedures and commissions to study race and law enforcement.

Grassley said Democrats aren't going along with the bill because Scott is Black.

"I think they're disgusted because an African American who is a Republican, is leading this effort," he said.

Grassley also said the bill, which has 46 Republican co-sponsors including himself, should've had a chance to move forward.

"It's really is a sad commentary that politics is more important than police reform."

On inspectors general oversight: 'It's strictly a bipartisan bill"

In contrast to the police reform bill, Grassley offered optimism about his push to strengthen protections and oversight for inspectors general in the federal government.

The senator wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Post last week advocating for his measure.

"The bill was put in last Thursday. So except for telling you we have broad bipartisan support, and we have one republican and one Democrat, matched up."

Grassley said a 2008 law has not proven to be as adequate in protecting these government watchdogs.

"We thought we took care of this problem in 2008 when we said that they couldn't be fired without 30 day notice to the Congress of the United States, then there had to be a reason," he said.

Grassley has faulted both the Obama and Trump administrations for how the firings of certain inspectors general was handled.