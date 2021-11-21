Audit on Gov. Reynolds CARES Act spending, what Biden's infrastructure plan means for Iowa | 'This Week in Iowa'

Sabrina Ahmed dives into the state audit claiming Gov. Kim Reynolds used federal CARES Act funds for staff salaries.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On "This Week in Iowa" Sabrina Ahmed breaks down State Auditor Rob Sand's report that alleges Gov. Kim Reynolds used nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for staff members—despite repeated warnings not to do so.

"We told her to maintain documentation and have them be doing work that was directly impacting the pandemic," Sand said. "But she didn't take our advice. And here we are."

Sand said his office made it clear Reynold's staff didn't have the direct impact on the pandemic needed to qualify for these funds, and suggested the money be used on more direct costs like COVID-19 testing.

"During this time, the Governor's staff spent a vast majority of their time responding to the pandemic," said Reynolds' spokesperson Alex Murphy in the statement. "In fact, many members of Gov. Reynolds' staff worked seven days a week out of the State Emergency Operation Center to provide direct support to Iowans. This has always been our justification for the expense."

Then, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks about President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan and how much money Iowa will see for roads, bridges and broadband.

Finally, Sabrina sits down with Sen. Joni Ernst to discuss where the Build Back Better bill stands in Congress and inflation amid the pandemic.

Watch "This Week in Iowa" Sundays at 9 a.m. on Local 5 or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Anchor: