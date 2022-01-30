Breaking down tax reform proposals and an update on the state's Afghan refugees | 'This Week in Iowa'

Gov. Reynolds, Senate Republicans and House Republicans all want to cut taxes—but they don't exactly agree on which cuts to make.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After Gov. Kim Reynolds called for tax reform in her Condition of the State address, Senate Republicans released their plan Wednesday. Sabrina Ahmed breaks down the intricacies of the different proposals, as well as the response from Democrats.

Later, an update on Task Force Argo after the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. A former member of the Afghan army tells Local 5 how he and his family are adjusting to life in Iowa.

