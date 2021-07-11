Election analysis: BLM activist wins city council seat, politics dominate metro school board races | 'This Week in Iowa'

Sabrina Ahmed and analysts from both sides of the aisle break down the outcomes of central Iowa city council and school board races.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the post-Election Day edition of "This Week in Iowa" Sabrina discusses the outcomes of the Des Moines City Council race, the politicization of central Iowa school board races and bridging the political divide.

Black Liberation Movement activist Indira Sheumaker unseated two-time incumbent Bill Gray in Des Moines City Council Ward 1.

“We just won our campaign on a platform centered on Defunding the Police for Safety and Justice. It can be done. My goal for this city has always been to work from the bottom up. Not the top down," Sheumaker said following Tuesday night's win. "I’m more committed than ever to working with the residents of Des Moines to get their needs met, prioritizing the people, and acting as a true representative for Ward 1.”

School board races across the metro show two different endings from the same storyline—conservative candidates dominating in Ankeny and Johnston with anti-mask platforms while liberals promoting mask-mandates won in Waukee.

Progressive analyst Pete D'Alessandro and conservative analyst Craig Robinson can agree on one thing: The outcomes of those races show an optimistic future for Republicans in Iowa.